Sunny Hostin: Ron DeSantis Is Scary Because ‘Cruelty Is the Point’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that she is scared of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) because “cruelty is the point” of his policies.

Hostin said, “What I did admire about DeSantis is that he finally talked about climate change, right? He, like, sort of said, wow, this is a climate change issue. I think what’s always disappointed me about DeSantis is he’s a very different political candidate than, let’s say a President Trump. I fundamentally believe that President Trump is just not the smartest guy. I think he’s educated, but I just don’t think he’s that smart. I think he’s a racist, and I think he’s a homophobe, and he was just a person who was raised that way.”

She continued, “DeSantis went to Harvard law school and earned a commission in the U.S. Navy. He was a federal prosecutor who did what I did, targeted and convicted child predators. He still serves in the United States Reserve. What that tells me is he’s brilliant, and the cruelty is the point he’s sending immigrants all over the place and not taking care of them, and that scares me.”

Hostin added, “That’s what the scary part is like I was saying because he’s so smart, he’s read all of this. He knows CRT is not real. He knows that you’re not supposed to be shipping immigrants places. It’s cruelty for him.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN