Whoopi Goldberg: ‘Double Standard’ Evangelicals Forgive Herschel Walker, Not Women Who Get Abortions

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-host on ABC’s “The View” that there is a “double standard” among evangelicals who forgive Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker but do not “extend that grace” to women who get abortions.

The panel discussed a report Walker allegedly paid for a woman’s abortion, which Walker denied.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “The thing is, like, it’s just such a divided message because people are still standing by him. He’s in a statistical dead heat with Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is a pastor. They’re standing by him, and what the evangelicals are saying is God forgives all. So, I’m wondering —”

Goldberg interrupted, “Apparently not.”

Hostin continued, “So, I’m wondering why, if that’s the case, why isn’t he coming forward and saying, ‘Yes, this is my — I did this, and I’m sorry. God has forgiven me.”

Goldberg said, “Y’all said God forgives all, right?”

Hostin said, “That’s what the evangelicals community has said about him.”

Goldberg said, “If that is true, why don’t you give the same grace to women who find themselves in the position of having to have an abortion? If God forgives all, if that’s where we’re going with this, you know, one of the first commandments in the Catholic idiom is, you know, you will have no gods before me, and yet people are acting like God.”

She continued, “If willing to forgive Herschel, it seems to me you would extend the same grace to the women who find themselves in that position. I’m just saying.”

Goldberg added, “I feel like you are saying there is a double standard here.”

Hostin said, “It feels that way.”

