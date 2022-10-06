WH’s Hochstein: The Energy Industry Isn’t Saying our Policies Hurt Production

During an interview with ABC News on Thursday, Special Presidential Coordinator for Energy Security Amos Hochstein claimed that the American energy industry hasn’t complained that the Biden administration’s policies are hindering American energy production, and such complaints are “coming from political circles. That’s not coming from the industry.”

Host Diane Macedo asked, “So, Amos, President Biden has been criticized for not doing more on the domestic front, for killing the Keystone XL pipeline project, for not doing more to expand domestic production. So, what is the administration doing to try to reduce the U.S.’s reliance on foreign oil?”

Hochstein responded, “So, let’s divide, let’s separate myth from fact. The Biden administration has given all the tools necessary for the American industry to increase production. And, in fact, they are. They’re doing exactly that because they have those tools. The American producers have already increased north of half-a-million barrels a day of production. We expect them to go up even further in 2023. So, they do not — the talking points about the President doing something to hinder American industry, that’s coming from political circles. That’s not coming from the industry. The industry has what it needs. So, we expect to work with them to ensure that we continue to have those [kinds] of [increases] in [production] at home.”

