Rand Paul Decries Onslaught of Vaccine Propaganda – ‘There Is No Limit to These People’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) panned the lack of transparency regarding vaccine policy and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Kentucky Republican lawmaker questioned the “onslaught of propaganda” on behalf of the vaccine with little information on how many times one must receive the vaccine.

“Well, perhaps the Hollywood producers might want to ask Dr. Fauci,” he said. “I understand that your portfolio went from $7 million at the beginning of the pandemic to $12 million. Do you care explaining to us about that and whether or not you have any conflict of interest before we put your propaganda on?”

“No, they won’t even reveal whether anybody on the vaccine committees is receiving money from the vaccine manufacturers,” Paul continued. “And, look, I’m not against the vaccine. I actually think if you are at high risk, elderly, overweight or both, you probably should take the vaccine or at least the initial vaccines. But they need to tell us how many vaccines we need to take if we have had the vaccine once or twice and we have had the disease. They won’t tell us.”

“They just keep — it’s a steady onslaught of — onslaught of propaganda just keep getting vaccinated so people don’t believe them anymore because, according to Dr. Fauci, you might need 10 vaccines, 100 vaccines,” he added. “There is no limit to these people because they are not willing to look at the science.”

