Charlamagne Tha God: KK-Kanye West Chose to Be a ‘Nazi’

Comedian and radio host Charlamagne tha God called rapper Kanye West a “Nazi” on “The Breakfast Club.”

West tweeted, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Charlamagne said, “How do you, as a black man wake up and choose white supremacy? Like Kanye West woke up and just chose to be a Nazi one day? Like I wouldn’t be surprised if he comes out and tells you how much he loves Hitler.”

He added, “Like, in the span of a week, you use your energy to spew anti-black slogans and anti-Semitic rhetoric. Like you might as well call him KK-Kanye at this point.”

Discussing Kayne saying rapper Lizzo is unhealthy because of her weight, Charlamagne said, “You these brothers don’t know any fat men you can be talking about?”

He added, “The reality Kayne could have used himself as an example. Has he looked in a mirror lately? Kayne, you sound wide hip having hater.”

After paying a clip of Lizzo responding, Charlamagne said, “Once again, how do you, as a black man wake up and choose white supremacy? You just decided I’m going to be a Nazi this week.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN