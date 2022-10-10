GOP Sen. Sullivan: Biden’s Delaying Alaskan Energy Projects that Have Dem Support While They Beg Dictators

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) criticized the Biden administration for dragging out the approval for the Willow Project for oil development in Alaska that has broad support while “this President and his team continue to go bended knee to beg from dictators.”

Sullivan stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:30] “It’s not just the Gulf of Mexico, but, in Alaska, we have a project, for example, called the Willow Project. It’s the most environmentally sound, lower emission big energy project in the world, and yet, we’re still waiting on approvals from the Biden administration on the Willow Project in Alaska, thousands of jobs. Everybody agrees that it’s a really important project, not just for my state, but for the country. It could produce up to 190,000 barrels a day. And what do they do? They’re delaying Willow. They’re probably going to cut the Gulf of Mexico. This undermines the environment. But it’s also remarkable because they then go hat in hand to dictators who don’t like us. And, to your point, the Venezuelan production of energy is some of the dirtiest in the world. The Saudis are up there with them. And yet, this President and his team continue to go bended knee to beg from dictators. It’s an insult to the American people. I’ll tell you who else it’s an insult to, David, to the great American worker.”

Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) has joined with Sullivan and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) in demanding the administration quickly approve the project.

