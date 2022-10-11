S.E. Cupp: Trump Caused the ‘Great Emasculation of the Republican Party’

CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp said Tuesday on “The Lead” that former President Donald Trump caused “the great emasculation of the Republican Party.”

The panel was discussing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) refusal to comment on Trump referring to his wife, former Transportation secretary Elaine Chao as “China-loving wife, Coco Chow.”

Cupp said, “It goes without saying, it should not take any courage to stand up for your wife, and to stand up against racism. That should be rote and easy and something we wish more people would do. But this is today’s Republican Party politics proceeds and transcends even human decency and personal attacks on your family. Politics seems to be more important.”

She added, “J.D. Vance is one among many counted in the great emasculation of the Republican Party by Donald Trump. Where you won’t even stand up for your wife, you know, because you would offend Donald trump. More importantly, his voters, you don’t want to offend or lose his voters. Let’s be clear about who the Republican Party, J.D. Vance included is bending over backwards to appease, White Nationalists, QAnon crowd, the conspiracy theorists. This is not the crowd that you should be aiming at. This crowd should be jettisoned and instead they’re jettisoning the good conservatives.”

