Raskin: January 6 Probe Has ‘a Lot of New Evidence’ Showing Trump’s ‘Culpability’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that the January 6 House Select Committee has a lot of new evidence to present at the hearing Thursday.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer asked, “What new evidence can we expect your committee to lay out in tomorrow’s hearing?”

Raskin said, “Well, we have a bunch of new documentary evidence and statements that establish the central role that Donald Trump played in his overwhelming culpability in these events. I don’t think any reasonable, open-minded observer could watch what we’re going to do tomorrow and what we’ve done over the course of these hearings, put it all together, and not come away with one conclusion, which is that none of this would have happened except for the will of Donald Trump. Had he accepted his defeat after losing in more than 60 federal and state courts, if he had just accepted it the way that other presidents have in the past, none of this would have happened? But the political coup and all of the events surrounding the attempt to overthrow Joe Biden’s majority in the Electoral College, the insurrectionary violence, the mobilization of the mob, all of it flowed out of the will and determination of one man to seize the presidency. And that’s Donald Trump. I think that we have a lot of new evidence which will make that abundantly clear to the American people.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN