Fetterman on If He’ll Debate No Matter What: ‘No’ and ‘Yeah, of Course, I’m Going to’

During an interview with NBC News released on Wednesday, U.S. Senate candidate and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) responded to a question on whether he’s committed to showing up to debate his opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) when they are scheduled to debate on October 25 no matter what by saying, “No.” And the debate is “another opportunity to be transparent” to voters. He then responded to a follow-up question by saying that “of course” he is going to show up for the debate no matter what happens.

NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns asked, “You’ve got a debate coming up in a couple of weeks. There’s been a lot of debate about the debate. Are you committed to showing up on October 25 to debate your opponent, no matter what happens?”

Fetterman responded, “No. I’m not concerned. I believe that’s another opportunity to be transparent and people can make their own decisions during the debate.”

Burns then followed up, “Sorry, to clarify, are you committed to showing up on October 25, no matter what, no matter what your opponent says or does?”

Fetterman answered, “Well, yeah, of course, I’m going to show up on the 25th.”

