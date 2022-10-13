Tapper: Liz Cheney ‘Literally Has Sacrificed Her Political Career’ to Hold Trump Accountable

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Thursday on his network’s coverage of the January 6 House Select Committee hearing that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) sacrificed her career to hold former President Donald Trump “accountable.”

After the committee voted to subpoena Trump, Tapper said, “There you have it, a moment in history. With nine aye votes, zero no votes, the committee has now just decided unanimously to subpoena Donald J. Trump for both testimony and documents relating to the attempt to overturn the election. It is a theatrical display in a way. They could have just announced it in a press release, but they wanted this moment recorded before everyone in history.”

He continued, “Very strong statements from the members, particularly from the vice chair, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who literally has sacrificed her political career to try to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6 and hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Tapper added, “One of the things that was so interesting, I think, was they talked about, and Liz Cheney talked about there would likely be criminal referrals for another day, not for today, of multiple individuals, she said, and then she gave a hint as to who those individuals were, who would be criminally referred to The Justice Department.”

