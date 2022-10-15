Brooks: People Are ‘Voting on Their Own Lives, Not So Much on January 6’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that he doubts anything coming out of the January 6 Committee will have much of an impact on the upcoming midterm elections because “voting on their own lives, not so much on January 6.” Brooks also stated that “public opinion is exactly where it was” before the committee started meeting, “So, nothing has changed.”

Brooks said, “I don’t think it will have much political effect on the midterms. I think people are pretty locked in and they’re voting on their own lives, not so much on January 6.”

Brooks also said he doesn’t think former Trump will end up testifying before the committee and added, “Well, first, would it make a difference? In the polling, nothing has made a difference. The public opinion is exactly where it was when this commission first — committee first started going. So, nothing has changed. I — the reason I don’t think he’s going to do it is, even though he has said he wants to do it, and he believes he’s his best advocate, he’s being investigated by the Justice Department for the same thing. No lawyer lets their client go under oath and confess something he’s being investigated [for] over here.”

