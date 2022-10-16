Kinzinger: Trump’s Election Conspiracies Will Go Away Because of January 6 Probe

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the January 6 House Select Committee’s work will quell 2020 presidential election conspiracy theories that led to the Capitol riot.

Kinzinger said, “Our mandate is to tell the American people the truth, come up with fixes. I know that my kid and I know that the craziest conspiracy theories kid in 10 years is going to believe that it was Donald Trump that started January 6. So all these conspiracies today will go away largely because of the work we’ve done.”

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “President Biden said yesterday the committee made an overwhelming case. Should we be expecting a criminal referral?

Kinzinger said, "Look, again, I think the question of criminal referral really doesn't have much of a point because DOJ is moving forward anyway. It's not a mandate, but I think we're certainly going to address that issue, and we'll have more to come on that when we make that decision but regardless, it looks like DOJ has already begun this investigation. I also know that the Justice Department appears to be pursuing this pretty hard."

