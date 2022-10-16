Watch: Kari Lake Spars with CNN’s Bash over Election Integrity

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake sparred with anchor Dana Bash over election integrity.

Bash said, “You called the 2020 election corrupt, stolen, rotten and rigged. There is no evidence of any of that presented in a court of law or anywhere else that any of those things are true. So why do you keep saying that?”

Lake said, “Well, there’s plenty of evidence. We had 740,000 ballots with no chain of custody. Those ballots shouldn’t have been counted.”

Bash said, “Where is the evidence of that?”

Lake said, “Dana, there’s plenty of evidence. I’m happy to send it to your team. The problem is the media won’t cover it.”

Bash said, “We’ve covered this extensively, and what you just said has been debunked.”

Lake said, “Only one side of it, Dana. The real issue, Dana, is people don’t trust our elections. They haven’t since 2000. I’m a reporter. I’ve been sitting on your side of the desk for a long time. Since 2000, we have Americans who don’t trust our elections. In 2000, in 2004, they didn’t trust the elections. In 2016 Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Hillary Clinton, everybody on the Democrat side said the election had problems.”

