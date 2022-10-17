Watch: NewsNation’s Cuomo Has Fiery Interview with Kanye West over Anti-Semitism

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, had a heated interview with Chris Cuomo Monday on NewsNation’s “Cuomo.”

Ye said, “Instagram, you know, it was purchased by Mark Zuckerberg, who, from what I could see has a left agenda. So people are using their technology to silo any messaging that they don’t agree with.”

Cuomo said, “Couldn’t it also be that you have said things that offend the community guidelines, like anti-Semitic comments and things that are seen as insensitive and potentially threatening to communities that we try to protect?”

Ye said, “I don’t like the term anti-Semitic. It has been a term that has allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder sometimes, literally, you know that and get away with robbing and doing bad to people. People always say ‘Oh I got screwed on a deal.’ Would it come as a surprise to you if I said, ‘Hey a music executive screwed someone on a deal.’ Does that sound kind of like normal or commonplace to you?”

Cuomo said, “Doesn’t have anything to do with being anti-Semitic unless you believe that all record producers are Jewish or, you know, it’s when you talk about Jewish people specifically as targeting them.”

Ye said, “One thing is black people are also Jewish. I classify as Jewish also so I actually can’t be anti-Semitic. So the term, it’s not factual.”

Cuomo said, “I understand you think that, but I don’t think that’s a common understanding that says black people can say whatever they want about Jewish people.”

Ye said, “Think about this, let us just say a woman could have one bad man her life that can make her dislike men, let her have two, let her have three, let her have four. There’s got to the over 10 times, but I’ve been screwed or bad business has been done to me just in the past two years, in the past two years alone. And what I’m doing, I’m calling out the Jewish community as a whole.”

He continued, “When I wore the White Lives Matter t-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me.”

Cuomo said, “So look there is no Jewish media cabal mafia. That is either a figment of your imagination or a projection of a prejudice. Okay. You may have had bad business dealings with people. It’s about those people. it’s not about the religion of faith. And I know that you are intelligent and understand that when you target people because of their faith, other people may do so the same. They’ve been targeted before. They’ve been abused and killed because of what they believe and who they are. So we don’t want to tolerate that.”

