Envoy for Iran: How We Justify Negotiating with Murdererous Regime Is ‘an Academic Question’ Because Iran Has Stalled Talks

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “Connect the World,” State Department Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley responded to questions on how the U.S. could justify negotiating a nuclear deal with an Iranian regime that is murdering its own people by stating that “it’s an academic question.” Because Iran isn’t interested in a deal.

Host Becky Anderson asked, “Talks to revive the nuclear deal have been on life support. The EU’s foreign policy chief today saying he doesn’t expect any movement anytime soon. The U.S., it seems, now waiting until after the November midterms, correct me if I’m wrong there, but anyway, at this point, can you see yourself re-engaging with a government, negotiating with a regime that murders its own people?”

Malley responded, “So, I’ll make three points: First, the eyes of the world right now are where they should be, which is on what’s happening in Iran. And that’s simply the reality, as a result of Iran’s government’s actions, its violent repression of protesters. Second, President Biden made it clear from the first day he came into office that one of his priorities was to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. And he believes and we continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to achieve that goal. But thirdly, the reason the talks are at a standstill and at an impasse and why they’re not so far moving at all and why they’re not the focus is because Iran has taken a position in those talks for the past two months which is simply inconsistent with a return to the deal. They’re making demands that have nothing to do with the JCPOA. And as long as that’s the case, the talks will be stopped.”

Anderson then followed up, “That isn’t answering the question, how could a U.S. government justify negotiating with a regime that murders its own people. You are talking about the stalling of those talks for another reason. So, can you just address that concern that people have?”

Malley responded, “As I said, right now, there’s no — it’s not even on the agenda. It’s not the focus because there’s no movement. We do believe that we need to stop this regime from acquiring a nuclear weapon, diplomacy is the way to do that. We will see whether this is a government that is interested in reaching that deal. But at this point, the focus is on what’s happening in Iran because the talks are stalled. So, it’s an academic question.”

