Intelligence Official Warns: Make ‘Contingency Plans’ for Invasion of Taiwan on Chips

During a portion of an interview with CNBC Senior Washington Correspondent Eamon Javers aired on Monday’s edition of “Squawk on the Street,” National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) acting Director Michael Orlando warned the semiconductor industry to “start thinking about those contingency plans” in the event China invades Taiwan.

Orlando said, “I think the one industry that causes me concern and others is semiconductors, given how much is produced there and how hard it is to reshore that, the amount of money it takes and the time it takes. And so, that’s why I think it’s important we start thinking about those contingency plans now because it would be tough for both economies.”

He also stated, “Again, it goes back to basic risk management, which is you have to diversify. And if you have too many eggs in one basket, that’s probably not good.”

