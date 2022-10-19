MSNBC’s Reid: ‘Jim Crow’ DeSantis Making It as ‘Hard as Possible’ for Black People to Vote

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Wednesday on her show “The ReidOut” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was a Jim Crow leader who wanted to make it harder for black people to vote.

Reid said, “We begin tonight with Florida, which I would argue, even with Texas existing, has emerged as the modern state in this country that comes the closest to a modern-day version of Jim Crow. Just hear me out. If there’s a state that better exemplifies the rot of MAGA Republican rule than the state of Florida that the governor has named, in very Orwellian fashion, the ‘Free State of Florida,’ I honestly don’t know what it is.”

She added, “I mean, Florida has it all – a law banning gay people from declaring their existence at school. Teachers can actually get fired for it — a law against anti-racist policies at work. Like, you have to let the racism be in the workplace, or else. Book bans and requirements for patriotic Christian education propaganda in public schools. And, of course, a concerted effort to make it as hard as possible for anyone who might vote for the out-of-power party, the Democrats, hashtag, black people, to vote or to have representative district. Florida’s Jim Crow redux governor Ron DeSantis even has his own office of election crimes.”

