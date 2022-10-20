Cortez Masto on Claims Dem Policies Caused Inflation: Inflation Reduction Act ‘a Great First Start’ to Fighting Inflation

During a portion of an interview with CBS News Correspondent Lilia Luciano released on Thursday, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) responded to a question on how she responds to criticism from her opponent, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R), that Democratic policies have created inflation by stating that “the Inflation Reduction Act was a great first start” and “there’s more that we can do together.”

Luciano played a clip of Laxalt telling voters that “everything they’re experienc[ing] is a direct result of Joe Biden and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, all the pain they’re feeling today at the pump, at the grocery store, in their family budgets is a direct result of policy. They’re killing the American Dream.”

Luciano then said, “He’s saying it’s Democrats, it’s their policies, including the Inflation Reduction Act, the American Rescue Plan that’s putting too much money into the economy. It’s too much spending. And that that is contributing to inflation. Voters here are saying that they’re not sure, they’re divided on whether Cortez Masto’s policies are helping or hurting them. I asked her specifically, what’s your message to voters, with your opponent saying it’s your fault and the fault of Democrats?”

Luciano then played a clip of Cortez Masto answering, “I think the Inflation Reduction Act was a great first start.” And “capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month. That’s why, to me, standing with our seniors and the AARP to lower those costs was important and why the Inflation Reduction Act was important. I also know that it lowers energy costs for families. And I get to talk about that. But I do think, absolutely, there’s more that we can do together.”

