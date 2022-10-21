Michael Cohen: Put ‘Mandarin Mussolini Menace’ Trump Behind Bars for Tax Evasion

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the best way to indict and convict the former president is on tax charges.

Cohen said, “Everything Donald does is on purpose. The way that he took the documents, the way that he had them brought to Mar-a-Lago, the way he hid them, the way he sued, he had to turn them over, he didn’t turn them over, they find more documents whether it’s financial or these documents. The scary part is we don’t know what additional documents this man is hiding.”

When asked if Trump would respond to the January 6 Select Committee subpoena, Cohen. “No. He doesn’t respect the process. This is the whole problem. This is a petulant child that you tell them, don’t stick your finger into the electric socket. No, I can do it. I can do whatever I want. And he’ll stick his finger, and he’ll get shocked like what’s going on now. Subpoenas, lawsuits, etcetera. But at the end of the day, it’s not killing him. That’s why I keep going back to the same thing. Let’s stop the nonsense. Let’s go after the low-hanging fruit. We already know he tax evaded, enough. Why are we worried about this? Don’t worry about murder, extortion — as they did with Capone, get him on tax evasion. Let’s put this Mandarin Mussolini Menace behind bars, which is where he belongs.”

