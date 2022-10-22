WaPo’s Marcus: ‘Very Hard’ for Dems to Have ‘Coherent’ Message on Economy, No One Buys Dems Bragging about Jobs or Wages

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Washington Post Associate Editor and columnist Ruth Marcus stated that the high level of inflation makes it “very hard for Democrats to have a coherent narrative” and no one buys Democrats saying they acknowledge inflation is a problem while also bragging about job creation and saying that “your wages are close to keeping pace with inflation.”

Marcus stated, “Well, on the economic point, which is really important, it’s very hard for Democrats to have a coherent narrative on the economy when they’re facing the inflation that they’re facing and the threat of a recession. And you can see it in the way they talk about it, we understand that prices are high, we’re not — so — but you can’t then say, well, but I’ve created 10 million jobs, and, really, your wages are close to keeping pace with inflation. Nobody’s going to buy that. But it’s also true that that leaves them without being able to run on the economy, whether it’s fair or not, because largely inflation is outside the president’s control and his party’s control, though he may have some pieces to blame on some of the spending that he did.”

