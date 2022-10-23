Biden: ‘Totally Legitimate’ for Voters to Have Concerns About My Age

President Joe Biden said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that his age was a “legitimate” concern for voters in 2024.

Anchor Jonathan Capehart said, “I cannot be with you and not ask you a question concerning my Aunt Gloria, who you may recall was your biggest fan in 2020, because she said we need an old white duty to take on an old white dude. When I asked her if you should run for election, still, she loves you, but she said she is not sure that you should, given your age. Her one caveat, if Donald Trump runs again, you absolutely have to run again. So let’s say Trump does not run again, convince Aunt Gloria that she should stick with you?”

Biden said, “Well, I think Aunt Gloria should take a look. I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine. That’s totally legitimate. But I think the best way to make the judgment is to, you know, watch me. Am I slowing up? Do I have the same pace?”

He continued, “In terms of my energy level, in terms of how much I am able to do, I think people should look and see, does he still have the same passion for what he is doing? If they think I do, then it is fine. If not, they should vote against me.”

Biden added, “I think Aunt Gloria should just take a real, hard look. And if she concludes I am missing a beat, then she should, you know, support some other Democrat if they decide to run. But Jonathan, right now, knock on wood. I don’t want to jinx myself. I am in good health. Everything physically about me is still functioning well, and mentally too. But I understand people wanna ask that question.”

