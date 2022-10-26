Behar: Dr. Oz Violating Hippocratic Oath by Going After Fetterman – ‘Aren’t You Supposed to Do No Harm?’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz (R-PA) should not go after his opponent, Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov John Fetterman (D-PA), because of the Hippocratic Oath.

Behar said, “The Republican Party is running a bunch of ads about showing Fetterman stumbling on things because of the stroke. What kind of a doctor is behind that, aren’t they supposed to do no harm? It’s so unempathetic to the guy, you know? And I just want to say that Oz is very slick. He’s a TV guy. Remember that. There’s another woman in Arizona, Kari Lake, also a TV woman. So they’re very slick, you know, and Fetterman kind of like, you know, with the stroke and without the stroke is not as slick. But he has ideas, and he has governed.”

She added, “You know Oz, and I know Oz. I mean, I’ve been to his house. I called him one time to help with the recommendation for a doctor and he was right there for me. He’s like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. At this point, I don’t know which one is the real Dr. Oz, but voting for the slick person on TV is like voting for me. Don’t vote for me for politics. I work on television. That doesn’t mean that’s the same thing. We had Donald Trump now we have Dr. Oz and now we have this Kari Lake. Don’t be fooled by that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN