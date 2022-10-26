Jean-Pierre: Inflation Reduction Act Doesn’t Help Until Next Year, Right Now We’re ‘Showing That We Are Listening’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that while many of the provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act don’t kick in until next year, “the thing that we are doing right now is showing that we are listening to the American people.”

Jean-Pierre said that the Inflation Reduction Act is “going to deal with health care, lower premiums, making sure that Medicare can actually negotiate to lower costs for seniors. The first thing that they [Republicans] have said they want to do is get rid of it.”

Host Wolf Blitzer then cut in to say, “But a lot of those actions in the Inflation Reduction Act, as it’s called, won’t take effect for a while.”

Jean-Pierre responded, “They’ll take effect next year, early next year, you’ll see energy costs –.”

Blitzer then cut in to counter, “But they’re not taking effect right now.”

Jean-Pierre responded, “But here’s the thing, the thing that we are doing right now is showing that we are listening to the American people. We have to remember this is a president that grew up in Scranton and he understood what his parents were dealing with when they were around the kitchen table trying to figure out how they were going to make ends meet. And we know that’s what American families across the country are dealing with right now.”

