Behar: Republicans ‘Flooding the Airwaves with ‘Nasty Lies’ About Democrats Like Nazi Goebbels

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Republicans were “flooding the airwaves with nasty, nasty lies about the Democrats,” as Nazi chief propagandist Joseph Goebbels did during World War II.

Behar said, “So, you know, the only reason these Republicans are surging the way they are, I talked about this in the meeting this morning, is because of this dark money that’s going into the Republican candidates. They’re buying the Senate races, and then they’re flooding the airwaves with nasty, nasty lies about the Democrats, and that’s it. People are fooled by that. You know, if you keep bombarding people with a lie, they will believe it. Ask Goebbels from World War II. The big lie you keep saying it, and they think it’s true, and that is what they are doing.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Both sides use dark money, I just have to say.”

Behar shot back, “Not like this because oil is behind this dark money.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “We need to take the money out—”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Well, since Citizens United, it’s not going to happen. Money is now part of our politics.”

Behar said, “That was a disgrace, by the way.”

Hostin added, “It was a disgraceful decision by the Supreme Court.”

