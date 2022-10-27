Klain: Cost Squeeze Has Existed ‘for Decades’ and Inflation Reduction Act ‘Will Control Inflation Next Year’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said that “people are being squeezed by high prices. The cost of living squeeze on families has been with us for decades. It isn’t solved yet.” And Democrats “made some significant measures this year,” “that will control inflation next year” through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Klain stated, “I think that, as I said a minute ago, people are being squeezed by high prices. The cost of living squeeze on families has been with us for decades. It isn’t solved yet. I do think we’ve made some significant measures this year, which take effect next year, and we’re going to talk about those. I do think also — I know some of the polling about the economy, I think is also out of date. Since some of those polls were taken, again, the price of gas has come down dramatically. We’re seeing economic growth. We’re seeing prices come down. We’re seeing real income go up. So, I think we have to bring up to date the narrative to where it is today. But again, I think the most important thing I could emphasize here is that there is just a choice about where we go from here. Are we going to continue to do the things that will bring prices down next year, that will control inflation next year with the Inflation Reduction Act, or will Republican leaders in Congress succeed in repealing all those things, helping big corporations, cutting taxes for big corporations, and seeing prices for consumers and families — seeing those prices go up?”

