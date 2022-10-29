Brooks: Reading Reporting Left Me ‘Unprepared for How Much’ Fetterman Struggled in Debate, It Was ‘Sad’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that even after reading news articles about the struggles of U.S. Senate candidate and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), “I was unprepared for how much he was struggling.” And so, he found Fetterman’s performance in his debate with GOP opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, “sad.” Brooks also argued that “if you can’t communicate as well, then you’re just going to be less effective at the job.”

Brooks said, “I saw the debate the next day because I couldn’t watch it live, and I’d read the articles, which said that he was struggling. I was unprepared for how much he was struggling. And so, I found it sad. And so, the question is, should it be a live political issue? If I were a Democrat in Pennsylvania and I supported the Democratic agenda, I would vote for John Fetterman. I mean, it would not change my vote, because the important thing is, if you’re a Democrat, who’s in control of the Senate. I do not — I think communicating is part of the job of being a senator. And maybe he’ll recover. … But I do think, if you can’t communicate as well, then you’re just going to be less effective at the job.”

