Klobuchar on Paul Pelosi Attack: ‘MAGA Extremists’ Have Villainized Nancy Years

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the attack on Paul Pelosi was in part because “MAGA extremists” had villainized Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for years.

Klobuchar said, “This was a vicious attack meant for the Speaker, ends up hammering the Speaker’s Husband, and our prayers are with her and her husband, their kids, their grandkids. A vicious attack in which she has been villainized for years, and big surprise, it’s gone viral, and it went violent. And I think it’s very important to note, as you mentioned, that Homeland Security warning that this has been going on for years. The attacks on her and this group of MAGA extremists who, by the way, are putting up candidates on the ballot that Donald Trump supports, have been not ending when Donald Trump left office. They have been expanding into our politics.”

She added, “Many people have stayed silent during this time, not Liz Cheney, not Adam Kinzinger, within their own party. I think it is really important that people realize that it is not just this moment of this horrific attack but that we have seen violence perpetrated throughout our political system. People showing up at polling places, intimidating election officials. 1 in 6 local election officials have received threats of violence, doubling the number of threats against judges in just the last four-year period. And then you have got, as you noted, elected officials in Congress, ten times the amount of threats in a five-year period. This has to end, and there is several things we can do from the security point, which I’m happy to share with you, but it is also about making sure we don’t add more election deniers into our political system.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN