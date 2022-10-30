NH Gov. Sununu: Recent Surge in Political Violence Started with Riots of Summer 2020

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” said the attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi was part of a recent surge in political violence that started with the riots in the summer of 2020 in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “You had to cancel your outdoor inauguration at the start of 2021. It was the day after the January 6th attack. You talked about direct threats against your family. I think it was your COVID policies that seemed to fire up people to do these threats. Look, you have had to deal with this. Where do you think this rise in political violence is coming from?”

Sununu said, “Well, look, you can go back to the beginning. This started back in the summer of 2020, right? You saw cities burning. You saw not a whole lot of accountability there. The line for folks that were disagreeing with what might have happened, not happy with what’s happening in their community, the line completely moved with very little accountability. That set a new standard in a dangerous way and that carries over into the politics and what will happen in 2020, the insanity of what we saw on January 6th, what has happened to Steve Scalise. That was years before 2020. These threats on Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Gabby Giffords, there doesn’t seem to be an end to this. It’s on both side of the aisle. Look, people have to just take the heat down here. I mean, this is America. This is one of the most amazing places on the planet earth. We should all wake up and be grateful. We could disagree and have heated arguments, of course. When you cross the line into violence, it does your cause no good. It does the system no good, and it brings everything to a more fragile state.”

