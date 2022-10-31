Kari Lake: ‘Liz Cheney Is Officially My Biggest Fundraiser to Date’

Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake thanked outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) during an appearance on Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Cheney had publicly opposed Lake’s candidacy, which Lake claims to have successfully used against Cheney to raise $500,000.

According to the gubernatorial hopeful, Cheney was her “biggest fundraiser to date.”

“[L]iz Cheney now is officially my biggest fundraiser to date,” she said. “We raised a half-a-million dollars since she did the anti-endorsement, and people are still flocking to our website, Kari Lake.com, and donating. It has been an incredible boom for us in fundraising. So I have to extend a big thank you to Liz. And at this rate, Tucker, we might have to invite her to our inaugural ball because we have to thank her for bringing in so much fundraising money for us.”

