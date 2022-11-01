Brzezinski: GOP Taking ‘Violent Swirl Toward the Far Right,’ Preying Upon the Minds of Deranged People

MSNBC co-host Mika Brzezinski said Tuesday on “Morning Joe” that the Republican Party was taking a “violent swirl toward the far right,” which is preying upon the minds of deranged people, like the man who confessed to the home invasion and hammer attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband Paul.

Co-host Jonathan Lemire said, “It’s not just that Kevin McCarthy went to Mar-a-Lago and resurrected Donald Trump’s career, he apologized to Trump for that heated phone call on January 6th.”

Brzezinski said, “Really truly weak in its worst order. And he called him when no one was looking and in public completely different. The truth is that there are Republicans, Kevin McCarthy would be one of the top ones, who could say something now that could change the course of history and change what we’re seeing as a violent swirl toward the far right and a cult, really, preying upon the minds of deranged people like DePape. Now at least three Republicans running for the House attended the Stop the Steal rally on January 6th and made their way toward the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection to stop Joe Biden’s election. That’s according to reporting from the Associated Press. The AP report continues, ‘Countless other House Republican candidates are skeptics and deniers of the 2020 election, lost by Donald Trump. All told, the House GOP’s class of 2022 midterm candidates includes a new generation of political outsiders, populist, and some extremists who bring an intensity to Capitol Hill. They would be an untested and potentially unruly majority if Republicans win the House.'”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN