Hagerty: Inflationary Dem Stimulus ‘Still Hasn’t’ Completely Worked Through the System

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) stated that Democratic energy policies have weakened the United States and contributed to inflation, and on top of that, Democrats have added “massive amounts of stimulus that still hasn’t worked its way through the system.”

Hagerty stated that voters will probably take their frustration with current conditions out on the part in power and they should, adding, “You look at what’s happened with this party in power. In just 20 months, Joe Biden has turned our border into a national disaster. The energy policies that we’ve undertaken have made us weaker as a nation. They sent our economy into massive inflation, and then, pouring on top of that, massive amounts of stimulus that still hasn’t worked its way through the system. This inflation that we’re experiencing is squarely the fault of the party that’s had control of both the House, the Senate, and the White House. So, I think it’s right to hold them accountable. We’re going to have to turn this around, though. Republicans are going to have to lead, and give the American public the reason to vote for us in 2024.”

