McCaskill: GOP Lives in ‘Slimy Little Dark Corner Where All they Want to Do Is Lie’

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill claimed Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the Republican Party lived in a “really slimy little dark corner where all they want to do is lie.”

Discussing the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) during the 2008 presidential campaign, McCaskill said, “It wasn’t that long ago when we had a Republican candidate for president, where there was a town hall, and a woman said, well, you know Barack Obama is a Muslim. And that Republican candidate right there in real time said, ‘No, ma’am, no. That’s not correct. No. He and I may not agree on things, but he is a good man who loves his family and loves his country. He’s American.’ That was a Republican candidate for president.”

She continued, “I think all of us remember that moment because it was reassuring that we could really disagree on stuff, but we weren’t going to go there. And now that’s where the party of the Republicans lives. They live in that really slimy little dark corner where all they want to do is lie. All they want to do is appeal to grievance to the worst common denominator.”

McCaskill added, “How about just standing up for the police in this moment and the FBI? You don’t have to say Nancy Pelosi is a good person. You can still call her a villain. How about just standing up for the police? Because what they’re doing is they’re telling all of these Republicans that you can’t trust the people who answer 911 calls when you’re in trouble. And that’s disgusting.”

