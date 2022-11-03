ABC’s Hostin: Women Voting for Republicans Is Like Roaches Voting for RAID

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Thursday on “The View” that white suburban women voting for Republicans are “like roaches” voting for the bug spray RAID.

Hostin said, “What’s also surprising to me is the abortion issue. I read a poll just yesterday that white, Republican, suburban women are now going to vote Republican.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Why?”

Hostin said, “It’s almost like roaches voting for RAID, right?”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I think that is insulting to the voter.”

Hostin continued, “They’re voting against their own self-interest. Do they want to live in Gilead?”

Griffin said, “Do we want to live in a democracy or not? Because just saying that is insulting to the voter. People make up decisions based on what is right for their family.”

Hostin said, “The fact that women are voting against their own healthcare.”

Griffin said, “You had a very different view on abortion. Why is another woman not able to have another view?”

Hostin continued, “I am very surprised that white, Republican, suburban women are voting against their own healthcare.”

Griffin asked, “Why have you so recently evolved on the issue?”

Hostin said, “I have not really recently evolved on the issue. I am Catholic. I believe that abortion is wrong for me. But I also believe in separation between the state, government and church. I do not have the right to tell someone else. However, they are voting against their own self-interest.”

