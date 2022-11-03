GOP Rep. Meuser: Biden’s Inflation Is Harming Social Security, Not GOP

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) pushed back against claims by Democrats that electing Republicans will jeopardize Social Security by stating that the only thing harming security is the inflation under the Biden administration that is forcing Social Security to increase benefits and draining the system faster.

Meuser stated, “I mean, it’s completely the gaslighting of fearmongering that they’ve somehow tried to impose on Republicans. I mean, there’s no Republican that is talking about cutting Social Security. The only [thing] that [is] cutting Social Security is the Biden inflation that is cutting into the reserves by us increasing the amount of Social Security due to inflation, which is appropriate and fair, but at the same time, the Biden inflation is what is reducing the reserves. Social Security will be saved. Social Security will continue to be available. People have paid into it. There’s no reason it shouldn’t. But Americans should be very concerned about the trillions of wasteful spending, not just billions, but trillions, that the Biden administration has done and the Biden Democrats in the House, which need to go because that has put all of our economy and our reserves for Social Security on tilt.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett