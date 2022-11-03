Hannity: ‘With a Few Notable Exceptions, Most Polls in the Last Decade Have Been Utter Garbage’

During his show’s opening monologue, FNC’s Sean Hannity reminded his viewers of the inconsistency of polling over the past few election cycles.

According to Hannity, the same seems to be true this election cycle in case of some races showing Democrats with a lead, with the midterms five days away.

“You’re feeling a little — well, turn in your stomach, the midterm is only six days away,” he said. “Conditions look right for a major wave election. And while the polls are now generally good for Republicans, you’re not going to hear anything Pollyannaish on this program. I don’t like the idea of over-promising and under-delivering. The only thing that’s going to matter is what happens at the polls, and that will be next Tuesday. Make no mistake: anything can happen. We’ll be talking about the results or at least some of them one week from tonight. We’ll know in most states, hopefully, all states, the results.”

“Now, according to Real Clear Politics, their average, five Senate races, and more than two dozen House races are within two points,” Hannity continued. “Now think about this. This is why I’m not Pollyannaish. This is why I don’t want to create people — a condition where people are overly enthusiastic within two points. That’s five states. Now, that’s the balance of power in Congress, well within the margin of error. Now, just a few thousand votes can decide whether or not Joe Biden and his radical Democratic socialist party will continue to have full control of your government. Now, three key gubernatorial races are also within two points, including right here in the state of New York. These races are all tight. And don’t forget, in 2016, think about this, polls show Donald Trump losing handily, and then he shocked the world, and he won the election.”

“And if you look at three key states in 2016, they were decided by a combined 77,000 votes. In 2020, the margin for Joe Biden was just 43,000 votes in three swing states despite the absurd projections. Joe carried Arizona, for example, by less than half a point. Now, as you might have noticed, with a few notable exceptions, most polls in the last decade have been utter garbage. In other words, your vote is what matters. Your vote is the main poll. If you don’t turn out, the Democratic Party machine will win, and that would be a disaster for you, our country, our kids, our grandkids. We can’t afford another two years of one-party Democratic socialist rule. Anyone with a pulse knows his country is now suffering. Joe Biden and the Democratic socialist party’s policies have done irreparable harm to our economy, to our borders, and even your daily safety and security.

