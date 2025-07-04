Jason Johnson: ‘Authoritarian’ Trump Trying to Make ‘Political Opposition’ Illegal

Political commentator Jason Johnson said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump is acting like an “authoritarian” by trying to make “political opposition” to him illegal.

Johnson said, “Donald Trump is an authoritarian. He has gotten complete buy-in from members of Congress.”

He continued, “Whether it’s through violence, political coercion, greed or ideology, he’s gotten all the Republicans in Congress and most of the governors and everything else like that to go along with what he wants. He’s got the Supreme Court to go along with what he wants.”

Johnson added, “His goal is to, like most authoritarians, look at Hungary, you look at Turkey is to essentially make opposition to him, political opposition to him to be illegal. So like when he says things like, I hate Democrats, when he has little or nothing to say about Democratic elected officials being assassinated, when he has little or nothing to say or encourages the arrest of Democratic officials for doing their jobs like Congresswoman McIver, when he encourages the head of Homeland Security to basically say, we’re going to move troops into Los Angeles until the mayor steps down and Gavin Newsom steps down. I’m not shocked by this.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN