Watch Live: Donald and Melania Trump Hold White House Fourth of July Celebration

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hold a Fourth of July celebration at the White House on Friday, July 4.

Earlier in the day, the president signed the Big Beautiful Bill into law at an Independence Day picnic for military families.

“It’s the most popular bill ever signed in the history of our country, whether your military or anybody else, this is the most single most popular bill ever signed, and it includes the largest tax cut in American history, the largest spending cut, $1.7 trillion, and yet you won’t even notice it,” Trump said of the signature legislation.