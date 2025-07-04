WATCH: Texas National Guard Rescues 7 Girls from Independence Day Flood

A video published by a San Antonio television station shows a Texas National Guard Blackhawk helicopter aircrew delivering seven girls rescued from the Independence Day Guadalupe River flood near Kerrville. The helicopter lands near Ingram High School and seven young girls run for safety.

At least 23 girls were reported missing from Camp Mystic near Hunt, Texas, in Kerr County. It is not clear if the seven girls rescued by the Texas National Guard are from the list of missing girls.

The video shows the TNG Blackhawk landing near Ingraham High School. Seven girls quickly exit the aircraft and run to the shelter.

Earlier on Friday, officials with Camp Mystic, a Christian girls camp located about 18 miles northwest of Kerville, confirmed that at least 23 girls were missing, Breitbart Texas reported. The camp had about 750 people in attendance as the river rose. The acting governor said the missing girls could be caught in tries (like the dramatic rescue captured in the video above). Camp Mystic officials notified all of the parents of the missing girls.

Journalist Nick Sortor posted another photo showing two rescued girls riding in what appears to be a TNG Blackhawk. It is not clear if these girls were part of the seven shown above.

