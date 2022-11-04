Ana Navarro: Biden Administration ‘Sucks’ at Hispanic Voter Outreach

CNN analyst Ana Navarro said Thursday on “CNN Tonight” that President Joe Biden’s administration “sucks” at outreach to the Hispanic community.

Political analyst Scott Jennings said, “What is the Republican message in this election? You know you are being economically disadvantaged by the Biden administration, and they are not keeping our neighborhoods safe because of the national crime waves. So the two things that that person was speaking to is essentially the Republican campaign.”

Navarro said, “I’ll tell you something, the Biden administration sucks at tooting their own horn. I told them this to their own face. Look, they’ve done things like issue temporary protective status for Venezuelans, which is a very big deal for the Hispanic community. But they don’t toot their own horn.”

She added, “Donald Trump did very little things — a lot of it was smoke and mirrors but anytime anything within, they would be down in Miami, and there would be a big event, and they be at the Freedom Tower, and there would be all these people clapping like trained seals. But those things matter.”

Political analyst David Axelrod said, “Yeah, I agree that is what the Republican message is, Scott, but I also agree with you, Ana. I mean, the fact is helping people by making health care accessible is a real tangible thing that helps improve people’s lives.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN