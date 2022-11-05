Brooks: We’ve Learned People Care about Crime, Border Now that Voters Control the Conversation, Not the Media

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that he likes elections because instead of the media controlling the conversation, like they do most of the time, “a lot of people get to control the conversation.” And we find out what important issues “the people really want to hear about” like we’ve seen the importance of crime and the border to people in this election and we saw how angry people were about school closures during the coronavirus pandemic after the Virginia gubernatorial election in 2021.

Brooks stated, “I just like elections. Frankly, we in the media get to control the conversation most of the time. But when the elections happen, a lot of people get to control the conversation. When Glenn Youngkin won, we learned how upset people were about schools. And you sort of knew that, but you feel it. I think we’ve learned how crime is just a big issue for a lot of people. The border is a big issue for a lot of people. So, the conversation always shifts in the fall. And I like the way that shifts, because it reminds us what the people really want to hear about.”

