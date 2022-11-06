RNC’s McDaniel: Committee Can’t Pay Trump’s Legal Bills If He Announces 2024 Run

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the RNC could not pay former President Donald Trump’s legal bills if he announces a run for the White House in 2024.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I want to ask as your position is so important as the chair of the RNC, Donald Trump, he is already saying that he is going to run again. The RNC has paid more than $2.3 million to law firms representing him in his legal battles. If and when he does announce, will you stop paying his legal fees?”

McDaniel said, “We cannot pay legal bills for any candidate that’s announced. So these are bills that came from the Letitia James lawsuit that started while he was president,” McDaniel said. “It was voted on by our executive committee for our former president that this was a politically motivated investigation, and that’s what it’s been.”

Bash said, “So no more?”

She added, “But we cannot do in-kind contributions to any candidate right now. He’s the former president being attacked from every which way with lawsuits, and he’s certainly raised more under the RNC than we’ve spent on these bills.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN