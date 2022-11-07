MSNBC’s Wallace: GOP Only About ‘Owning the Libs’ — They Won’t Condemn Antisemitism

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace claimed Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the Republican Party stands for not condemning antisemitism and “owning the libs.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Let me ask you this though. Some Trump-backed candidates are in tight, tight races. Dr. Oz, J.D. Vance, Kari Lake and of course, the Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker. Even with accusations about Walker paying ex-girlfriends to get abortions, the Republicans seem to be focused on getting the Senate at any cost.”

She asked, “What is your view of that, and what does the party stand for right now?”

Wallace said, “I’m not a registered Republican anymore. I think President Obama laid it out when he said they are about owning the libs. I think the reason those campaigns have life is this toxic mix of, to your point, power at all costs. Mitch McConnell doesn’t agree with a lot of those people. On Ukraine, he doesn’t see Ukraine the same way J.D. Vance does. He sees it the same way Joe Biden does. But on issues of antisemitism, I asked people, why won’t Mitch McConnell condemn antisemitism? The head of the ADL said he won’t condemn Trump’s attacks on his wife Elaine Chao when he called her Coco Chow. Do you think he’ll condemn anti-semitism? That’s the Republican Party. That’s what they stand for.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN