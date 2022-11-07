Pelosi: My Retirement Decision Impacted by the Attack on My Husband

In a preview clip from an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper set to air Monday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said her decision on when to retire was affected by the hammer attack on her husband, Paul.

On October 28, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and assaulted Mr. Pelosi.

Cooper asked, “There’s obviously been a lot of discussion about whether you would retire if Democrats lose the house. I know you’re not going to answer that question, so I’m not even going to answer that question.”

Pelosi said, “Good, I’m glad.”

Cooper continued, “But I will ask, can you confirm that you’ve made a decision about what you would do?”

Pelosi said, “Well, that’s like asking the question, isn’t it?”

Cooper said, “I’m not asking what the decision is. I’m just asking, have you looked ahead? Have you made the decision in your mind, whatever that decision might be?

Pelosi said, “Well, I have to say my decision would be affected about what happened the last week or two.”

Cooper said, “Will your decision be impacted by the attack in any way?

Pelosi confirmed, “Yes.”

Cooper asked, “It will?”

Pelosi said, “Uh-huh, yes.”

