CNN’s King: ‘Stay Off Social Media’ and Trust Officials, ‘Trust Us Here,’ or Another News Source for News on Voting

During CNN’s Election Night coverage on Tuesday, CNN host John King told people to “stay off social media” if they want to know if there are “really issues with voting,” and stated that people should “trust your local officials, trust us here, trust a news source that you know and trust to be honest about this.”

After showing the first votes of the 2022 midterm elections coming in from Indiana, King said, “And that’s the wonder of democracy, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, and I wanted to point that out to be a little bit of the crank in the room following Brianna there, stay off social media people, if you’re trying to figure out, are there really issues with voting, trust your local officials, trust us here, trust a news source that you know and trust to be honest about this. They’re doing their jobs and they’re doing it right.”

