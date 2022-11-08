DNC Chair: Biden Will ‘Continue to Double Down’ on Policy Even if We Lose Congress

During an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison vowed that even if Republicans take control of Congress in the midterm elections, “we are going to continue to double down in terms of the efforts” that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris “are trying to make in order to improve this country, to give relief to hardworking Americans.”

Host Diane Macedo asked, “Now, Jaime, if Republicans do take control of Congress, how will you re-examine Democrats’ strategy ahead of 2024?”

Harrison answered, “Well, listen, we are going to continue to double down in terms of the efforts that this President and this Vice President are trying to make in order to improve this country, to give relief to hardworking Americans. We’re going to continue to make sure that we’re reaching out to the base of our party, those who make up our party, and also reach out to the independents as well. That’s going to be really, really important. Again, we know the history of midterm elections and we know how tough it is in order to get through them. But we’re built for this and we’re going to move forward and we’re going to win this evening.”

