Larry Hogan: Three Strikes Trump Is Out — ‘I’m Tired of Losing’,

Outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump kept causing Republicans to lose elections.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “You’ve kind of been on an island, maybe a few others are with you, as a Republican warning against GOP extremism and specifically election denialism. How do you interpret the results?”

Hogan said, “I’ve been talking about this for years. It seems as if I was the only one talking about it. Today there are a whole lot more people talking about it. The way I would interpret it, look, this should have been a huge red wave. It should have been one of the biggest red waves we’ve ever had. President Biden’s approval rating was so low, one of the lowest historically. More than 70% of the people thought the country was going in the wrong direction, and yet we still didn’t perform. I think common sense conservatives that focused on talking about issues people cared about like the economy and crime and education, they did win. But people who tried to re-litigate the 2020 election and focused on conspiracy theories and talked about things the voters didn’t care about, they were almost university rejected. I think it’s basically the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race. Three strikes, you’re out.”

He added, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Donald Trump, he kept saying we’re going to be winning so much, we’ll get tired of winning. I’m tired of losing. That’s all he’s done.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN