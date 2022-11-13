Pelosi: Republican’s ‘Disgraceful’ Response to My Husband’s Attack Turned Off Voters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Republican reaction to the hammer attack on her husband Paul turned off voters.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “You alluded to this when I asked about your husband. I want to ask specifically, and point-blank about the fact that there has been such extremism, such political violence, and what happened to your husband was horrific. Do you think that that had an impact on voters as they cast their ballot?”

Pelosi said, “What I’m hearing is it wasn’t just the attack, it was the Republican reaction to it, which was disgraceful, and that I think really the attack is horrible. Imagine how I feel as the one who was the target and my husband paying the price and the traumatic effect on our family, but that trauma is intensified by the ridiculous, disrespectful attitude that the Republicans. There’s nobody dissociating themselves from the horrible response that they gave to it.”

Bash said, “You think that turned voters off?”

Pelosi said, “They tell me so.”

