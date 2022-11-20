Pence: Trump Asked Me Violate My Oath to the Constitution on January 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that former President Donald Trump asked him to violate his oath to the Constitution on January 6, 2021.

Pence said, “I write did it in the book, I will never forget, it was the night before January 6, the president and I were alone in the office in what was ultimately a tense conversation. I had made my position clear, as vice president, I did not believe I had the authority to return or reject electoral votes when the House convened to count the electoral votes, but there was great tension in the room. At the outset, I remember the president looking at me and he pointed at the window of the crowd that was gathering just off the South Lawn and in the Ellipse and he said, did you see that crowd out there? I said, I did, Mr. President. He said those people love us. I said those people love you. He said that is probably true. I looked at him very seriously and I said do those people love the Constitution? Because I believe Republican voters and the Republican Party’s future is ultimately grounded in us producing men and women who will stand up for ideal enshrined in the Constitution and the Declaration, ideals Ronald Reagan stood for without apology and our that the carried or movement forward for generations.”

Host Chuck Todd said, “Did the president tell you he doesn’t respect the Constitution?”

Pence said, “All I know is what the president asked me to do, I would have violated my oath to the Constitution.”

