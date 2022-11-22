Dem AZ Gov.-Elect Hobbs: Biden’s Not ‘Doing Enough’ on Border, Border Communities ‘Feeling the Effects of Crime at the Border’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Arizona Secretary of State and Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs (D) said that the Biden administration isn’t doing enough on the border, border communities “that are feeling the effects of crime at the border” need help, and Biden officials should “visit and see firsthand the kind of support and relief that folks in these communities need from the federal government.”

Hobbs stated, “Well, look, as a border state, Arizona has certainly borne the brunt of decades of inaction from both parties in Washington. We need real action on immigration reform. We need real border security. But, in the meantime, a lot of things that Gov. Ducey (R) has done, putting migrants on buses to Washington, D.C., placing shipping containers at the border are really political stunts at the expense of taxpayer dollars where we could really be using those dollars where they’re meaningful, providing meaningful relief in border communities that are feeling the effects of crime at the border. And I have a border plan that’s been endorsed by two border sheriffs. It’s one of the things at the top of my agenda to talk to the President about in terms of bringing real security to our state and the border.”

She added, “I don’t think they’re doing enough. I would love to have them visit and see firsthand the kind of support and relief that folks in these communities need from the federal government.”

