Dem Rep. Escobar: Law Enforcement at Border Are Having to Do Processing, Humanitarian Work that They Shouldn’t Have to

During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel on Tuesday aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) argued that law enforcement personnel on the border are having to spend their time processing data and doing humanitarian work like heating up meals and shouldn’t have to. So, it would be better to bring in civilian personnel to perform this work.

Escobar stated she supports [relevant remarks begin around 2:05] “Civilianizing that processing so that we don’t have men and women who are law enforcement agents doing data processing, warming up meals, basically performing humanitarian functions that would be better performed by civilian personnel.”

